KONNI: A young man died after the concrete roof of the house under construction collapsed. The deceased has been identified as Konni Mangaram native Arun Krishnan (31). The accident took place at around 2 pm yesterday during the concrete works of a house being built by Jose in Jins Villa near Marangad junction. — Jose, who is also a contractor, is building the house for sale. According to sources, the concrete collapsed when the iron pillars supporting the roof were removed. Arun got trapped between the wall and the concrete slab. The body was taken out by firefighters, police, and locals after much effort. The body was shifted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital.