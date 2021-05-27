Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival is back for 2021
CEDARBURG — Festivals of Cedarburg recently announced that Wine & Harvest Festival, a free annual festival that brings hundreds of artists, musicians, food vendors and more to the streets of Cedarburg, will be back in 2021 after closing down in 2020 due to COVID-19. This fun family-friendly celebration will be the 48th annual Wine & Harvest Festival in historic Cedarburg, and will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.www.gmtoday.com