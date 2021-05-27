Cancel
Tennis

Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek’s psychologist

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – All tennis stakeholders should work on creating a safe environment for players whose mental health is at risk, the sports psychologist of French Open champion Iga Swiatek said on Thursday. Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she would not take questions from the press...

rock947.com
PARIS (AP) -- Naomi Osaka is withdrawing from the French Open, saying on Twitter that it's "the best thing for the tournament" and for her own well-being. The four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player said in her tweet Monday that by pulling out, "everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris."