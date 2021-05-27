Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Performance optimizations for the shell prompt

jambor.dev
 14 days ago

In this blog post I will present some techniques to make a custom shell prompt feel snappy and responsive. There is a lot of useful information that can be shown in a shell prompt, like the current state of a git repository, information about background jobs, or information about the last executed commands. But each of those could have the potential to make the prompt feel slow. We will use hyperfine to quantify this slowness, and then look at ways to try to optimize it.

seb.jambor.dev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Improvement#Startup#Remote Code Execution#End User#Linux#Implementation#Kubernetes#Mdn Web Docs#Performance Optimizations#Benchmark Shell Functions#Shell Variables#Shell Option#Performance Problems#Measuring Performance#Improving Performance#Reducing Functionality#Test Namespace User#Slow Components#Git Config Pathspecs#Default
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwareava360.com

Microsoft’s Edge browser is getting a Performance Mode to optimize resource usage

In context: Microsoft’s new Edge browser has been scooping up users like there’s no tomorrow. Though it’s still nowhere near the top (Chrome still controls 67 percent of the market), it has already surpassed Firefox, Opera, and many others. This is due in no small part to its frequent feature updates, the latest of which might just win over a few more Firefox converts: enter Performance Mode.
SoftwareIBM - United States

Use IBM WebSphere Automation to optimize your WebSphere operations for security, resiliency, and performance

This video describes and demonstrates the capabilities in IBM WebSphere Automation that enhances the security posture of your existing WebSphere estate for WebSphere Application Server traditional and Liberty servers running in containers and virtual machines (VMs). In this scenario, WebSphere Automation monitors WebSphere environments for security vulnerabilities (CVEs), tracks security...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Statistical optimality conditions for compressive ensembles

We present a framework for the theoretical analysis of ensembles of low-complexity empirical risk minimisers trained on independent random compressions of high-dimensional data. First we introduce a general distribution-dependent upper-bound on the excess risk, framed in terms of a natural notion of compressibility. This bound is independent of the dimension of the original data representation, and explains the in-built regularisation effect of the compressive approach. We then instantiate this general bound to classification and regression tasks, considering Johnson-Lindenstrauss mappings as the compression scheme. For each of these tasks, our strategy is to develop a tight upper bound on the compressibility function, and by doing so we discover distributional conditions of geometric nature under which the compressive algorithm attains minimax-optimal rates up to at most poly-logarithmic factors. In the case of compressive classification, this is achieved with a mild geometric margin condition along with a flexible moment condition that is significantly more general than the assumption of bounded domain. In the case of regression with strongly convex smooth loss functions we find that compressive regression is capable of exploiting spectral decay with near-optimal guarantees. In addition, a key ingredient for our central upper bound is a high probability uniform upper bound on the integrated deviation of dependent empirical processes, which may be of independent interest.
Computersarxiv.org

Optimization of Heterogeneous Systems with AI Planning Heuristics and Machine Learning: A Performance and Energy Aware Approach

Heterogeneous computing systems provide high performance and energy efficiency. However, to optimally utilize such systems, solutions that distribute the work across host CPUs and accelerating devices are needed. In this paper, we present a performance and energy aware approach that combines AI planning heuristics for parameter space exploration with a machine learning model for performance and energy evaluation to determine a near-optimal system configuration. For data-parallel applications our approach determines a near-optimal host-device distribution of work, number of processing units required and the corresponding scheduling strategy. We evaluate our approach for various heterogeneous systems accelerated with GPU or the Intel Xeon Phi. The experimental results demonstrate that our approach finds a near-optimal system configuration by evaluating only about 7% of reasonable configurations. Furthermore, the performance per Joule estimation of system configurations using our machine learning model is more than 1000x faster compared to the system evaluation by program execution.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Data-Driven Combinatorial Optimization with Incomplete Information: a Distributionally Robust Optimization Approach

In this study we analyze linear combinatorial optimization problems where the cost vector is not known a priori, but is only observable through a finite data set. In contrast to the related studies, we presume that the number of observations with respect to particular components of the cost vector may vary. The goal is to find a procedure that transforms the data set into an estimate of the expected value of the objective function (which is referred to as a prediction rule) and a procedure that retrieves a candidate decision (which is referred to as a prescription rule). We aim at finding the least conservative prediction and prescription rules, which satisfy some specified asymptotic guarantees. We demonstrate that the resulting vector optimization problems admit a weakly optimal solution, which can be obtained by solving a particular distributionally robust optimization problem. Specifically, the decision-maker may optimize the worst-case expected loss across all probability distributions with given component-wise relative entropy distances from the empirical marginal distributions. Finally, we perform numerical experiments to analyze the out-of-sample performance of the proposed solution approach.
Softwareoilshell.org

Notes on the HotOS Unix Shell Panel

On Thursday, I (virtually) attended the HotOS 2021 panel on Unix Shell, and took notes on Zulip. This post summarizes them, and elaborates on comments I made during the panel. The event gathered a diverse crowd of researchers from operating systems, programming languages, and HCI. Bells Labs legend Doug McIlroy and bash maintainer Chet Ramey were also there!
Computershow2shout.com

Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Manjaro and Debian Desktop GUI differences

When it comes to choosing a Linux operating system for your Desktop PC or Laptop, you have a wide range of options. However, some popular ones are on the lips of every new Linux user they are Linux Mint, Debian, Ubuntu, and Manjaro. These all out of the box comes with different desktop environments, and here we discuss which one is suitable for home and what is the key difference between Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Debian, and Manjaro.
Softwareportswigger.net

Dual vulnerability combo in popular CMS Joomla could lead to full system compromise

Patched finally issued following difficult triage and disclosure process. UPDATED Security researchers have revealed the details of two vulnerabilities in Joomla – the popular content management system – which, if chained together, could be used to achieve full system compromise. The two vulnerabilities – a password reset vulnerability and a...
SoftwareInfoworld

Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud. With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Async Streaming with EF Core and ASP.NET Core 6

A long running problem in ASP.NET has been the inability to handle returning large JSON files without consuming a lot of memory. The default behavior for the framework is to buffer the entire output at once, convert it en masse to JSON, and then start feeding the results to the client. This can lead to out-of-memory situations if the amount of data is large enough.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Optimize your recursive approach using memoization!

How to implement memoization in a Fibonacci function. Knowledge of a programming language. A Fibonacci sequence is a sequence where the next number is the sum of the two before it, the first two numbers are 1. First 5 numbers of Fibonacci:1, 1, 2, 3, 5. Fibonacci with recursion. Every...
Softwarebetterprogramming.pub

A Guide to GitOps Compatible Production-like Kubernetes Cluster

Spin up free tier Kubernetes cluster on AWS with Terraform, Ansible, and Kubeadm. Looking for an easy, cheap, and bold (like our friend in the picture) way to create a production-like Kubernetes cluster I came across many options. But none quite fit what I was looking for. So, I decided to do it myself. As it turned out quite nicely, I’m writing about it!
Computersarxiv.org

Cross-Node Federated Graph Neural Network for Spatio-Temporal Data Modeling

Vast amount of data generated from networks of sensors, wearables, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices underscores the need for advanced modeling techniques that leverage the spatio-temporal structure of decentralized data due to the need for edge computation and licensing (data access) issues. While federated learning (FL) has emerged as a framework for model training without requiring direct data sharing and exchange, effectively modeling the complex spatio-temporal dependencies to improve forecasting capabilities still remains an open problem. On the other hand, state-of-the-art spatio-temporal forecasting models assume unfettered access to the data, neglecting constraints on data sharing. To bridge this gap, we propose a federated spatio-temporal model -- Cross-Node Federated Graph Neural Network (CNFGNN) -- which explicitly encodes the underlying graph structure using graph neural network (GNN)-based architecture under the constraint of cross-node federated learning, which requires that data in a network of nodes is generated locally on each node and remains decentralized. CNFGNN operates by disentangling the temporal dynamics modeling on devices and spatial dynamics on the server, utilizing alternating optimization to reduce the communication cost, facilitating computations on the edge devices. Experiments on the traffic flow forecasting task show that CNFGNN achieves the best forecasting performance in both transductive and inductive learning settings with no extra computation cost on edge devices, while incurring modest communication cost.
Softwarearunpatwardhan.com

Shell scripting in macOS – Part 1

The scripts in the following articles are written in macOS Big Sur. You can use these concepts to create scripts on UNIX and Linux too. This is the first part of a multipart series. You can find links to further articles at a table located at the bottom of this article. I will be updating this article with links to new articles as I publish them.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Towards optimally abstaining from prediction

A common challenge across all areas of machine learning is that training data is not distributed like test data, due to natural shifts, "blind spots," or adversarial examples. We consider a model where one may abstain from predicting, at a fixed cost. In particular, our transductive abstention algorithm takes labeled training examples and unlabeled test examples as input, and provides predictions with optimal prediction loss guarantees. The loss bounds match standard generalization bounds when test examples are i.i.d. from the training distribution, but add an additional term that is the cost of abstaining times the statistical distance between the train and test distribution (or the fraction of adversarial examples). For linear regression, we give a polynomial-time algorithm based on Celis-Dennis-Tapia optimization algorithms. For binary classification, we show how to efficiently implement it using a proper agnostic learner (i.e., an Empirical Risk Minimizer) for the class of interest. Our work builds on a recent abstention algorithm of Goldwasser, Kalais, and Montasser (2020) for transductive binary classification.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Optimization Induced Equilibrium Networks

Implicit equilibrium models, i.e., deep neural networks (DNNs) defined by implicit equations, have been becoming more and more attractive recently. In this paper, we investigate one emerging question if model's equilibrium point can be regarded as the solution of an optimization problem. Specifically, we first decompose DNNs into a new class of unit layer that is differential of an implicit convex function while keeping its output unchanged. Then, the equilibrium model of the unit layer can be derived, named Optimization Induced Equilibrium Networks (OptEq), which can be easily extended to deep layers. The equilibrium point of OptEq can be theoretically connected to the solution of its corresponding convex optimization problem with explicit objectives. Based on this, we can flexibly introduce prior properties to the equilibrium points: 1) modifying the underlying convex problems explicitly so as to change the architectures of OptEq; and 2) merging the information into the fixed point iteration, which guarantees to choose the desired equilibrium when the fixed point set is non-singleton. This work establishes an important first step towards optimization guided design of deep models.