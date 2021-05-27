Cancel
How Fans Saved Sonic's Voice

By Mary Osborne
"Sonic the Hedgehog" fans, rejoice. One of the most famous and beloved voice actors of the franchise will be returning soon. In early 2021, Sonic the Hedgehog lost his voice. After ten years of voicing the famous blue blur, actor Roger Craig Smith tweeted that he was parting ways with the franchise and would be pursuing other goals. Shortly after Smith's tweet, voice actor Cindy Robinson also announced that she would also be leaving her role as the voice of Amy, Sonic's sometimes love interest.

