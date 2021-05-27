How Fans Saved Sonic's Voice

Sonic Colors: Ultimate was announced during the recent Sonic Central presentation, and details about the upgraded Wii port are pretty scarce. However, this week’s Famitsu has revealed a new gameplay mechanic for Sonic Colors: Ultimate called “Tails Save” in Japanese. Although Tails will not be playable in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, he will appear in stages once you collect his medallion item. Doing so will allow Tails to save Sonic if he falls off the stage and place him back on a nearby platform. It’s similar to Lakitu’s role in the Mario Kart series and will come in handy if you decide to go too fast.