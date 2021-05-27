Cancel
Game Builder Garage Preview – Making Game Development Approachable

By Alex Van Aken
Game Informer Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago Nintendo introduced the world to its curious product line called Labo, a papercraft toys-to-life series that focused on not only delivering new games to kids but teaching them to build whimsical cardboard accessories to play with. Game Builder Garage, the upcoming first-party Nintendo Switch programming game that was announced in earlier this month, feels like the natural evolution of Labo - minus the cardboard. The game includes seven interactive lessons that aim to teach you how to develop seven different games via approachable visual scripting and then will set you free to build any game you’d like with its Free Programming mode.

Nintendo's Game Builder Garage is game-design school for your Switch

Nintendo makes a lot of weird moves sometimes. Just in time for summer vacation, Nintendo's newest slightly budget-priced surprise title, Game Builder Garage, is full of unexpected whimsy. Have you ever thought about learning how to program and design games? This might be for you... or for your middle school-aged kid. The app (I hesitate to call it a game) is like a sandbox of programming tools, with completely charming Nintendo instructions and humor along the way.
Americas eShop Update: Game Builder Garage, Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, Wave Break

Game Builder Garage – Have you ever dreamed of building your own video games? Game Builder Garage is a great place to start! Learn game design and programming step-by-step from lessons developed by the minds at Nintendo. You’ll get help from a cast of Nodon – creatures that live inside your Nintendo Switch system! They’re in charge of programming tasks like moving your character, pressing buttons and adding sound effects. With the helpful Nodon at hand, you’ll learn how to create a tag game, kart racer and alien blaster … and that’s just the beginning of your game-design journey! Exchange codes with friends who also have Game Builder Garage to share your games, or download their games, too, and study how they built their creations for more inspiration. Game Builder Garage will be available June 11.
Game Builder Garage, NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection, Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town, and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure launch on Switch

If Nintendo doesn’t get around to revealing a new F-Zero, Starfox or WarioWare during E3, then worry not – you can always make your own knock-off in Game Builder Garage. The game creation package launches this week for £26.99, featuring a colourful and simplified visual interface that makes programming accessible to all via step-by-step guides. Creations can then be shared online for others to play and edit.
Nintendo Highlights Adorable Nodon Characters In A New Game Builder Garage Trailer

Nintendo has emphasized how you can become a game developer with the help of the Game Builder Garage software on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo shared another brief 30-second trailer ahead of launch about the easy-to-learn aesthetic of Game Builder Garage showing off some unique characters. This new game design and programming software will take you through visual, step-by-step interactive lessons while making it entertaining with the help of Nodon.
Nintendo's 'Game Builder Garage' taught this comp sci dropout how to make games

Like a lot of gamers, I would love to be able to make a game of my own someday. And it’s not as simple as “learn to code” — for one thing, I actually did learn coding in junior high and high school, and even took a college course which resulted in the hardest C- I’ve ever worked for. I have the basics down, but my skills aren’t up to the task of doing it for a living… or making the game of my dreams. Lots of STEM programs and products have been released to try to make the process a little bit easier and I’ve tried quite a few of them during my time at Engadget. Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage might be the one I finally stick with.
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Game Builder Garage’, ‘Wave Break’, ‘The Solitaire Conspiracy’, and Today’s

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 11th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got the rest …. Continue reading "SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Game Builder Garage’, ‘Wave Break’, ‘The Solitaire Conspiracy’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales" New Releases. Game Builder Garage ($29.99) SwitchArcade Highlight!. I swear,...
‘Game Builder Garage’ on Nintendo Switch Is the Perfect Companion for Summertime Learning

Whether you’re a student yourself or are employed in an educational (or education-adjacent) environment, summer is both a blessing and a curse. I, for example, work at a local community college, and while there are far fewer faculty members around during the warmer months that require my assistance—a boon that quickly ends with the coming of fall—the summer doldrums do sometimes sap my creativity. Just as my children, newly freed from another year of public middle and high school, can struggle with boredom and the dreaded learning loss over summer vacation, I too tend to languish as the days grow longer and the cicadas unleash their seasonal southern cacophony.
