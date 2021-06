We're only two episode into the new series, Loki, and already fans are speculating on how the show's use of time manipulation, the multiverse theory and use of various times from the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will impact the future of the MCU. With all of this in mind, head writer, Michael Waldron spoke to ComicBook.com and explained how the series is a stand-alone story in its own right, but also most definitely a precursor to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Considering we have already heard the multiverse mentioned, and the madness that can be caused by allowing the multiverse to run amok, I think there are very few who would not see the connections.