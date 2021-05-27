Readers respond: Portland rewards poor performance

For many years when I worked downtown, the South Park blocks were my salvation. I spent many lunch hours sitting along the paths, reading or just finding a few quiet moments. Two memories stand out: I’d crossed under the trees one stormy winter day on my way to work at the old YWCA, only to learn on my way home that my path had been closed by an ice storm that had brought down one of the elms, sadly killing a woman. On a happier note, my last year working at Portland State University, I spent a couple of amazing lunch hours watching wild bees claim the upper part of another elm for their hive. Between those two experiences were hundreds of other gifts of nature in the heart of the city.