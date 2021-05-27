Cancel
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Portland rewards poor performance

The city of Portland’s director of the Office of Community and Civic Life received $178,000, a year’s salary, to resign (“Portland paid bureau director $178k to leave agency plagued by toxic turmoil she helped create,” May 19). While she was head of the bureau, a toxic work environment existed, with employees feeling bullied, belittled and afraid. She assumed this role in 2017. Who was managing her performance? Where was the accountability? Were job responsibilities clearly defined and communicated? But wait . . . her predecessor was paid $144,000 to leave after bungling the same job for 11 years. How can City Hall justify to taxpayers not one, but two, decisions costing $322,000 (plus benefits)? The end result is due to poor leadership and supervision. The city of Portland is rewarding incompetence, unacceptable performance and lack of accountability. The system is failing.

