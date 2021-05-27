Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, CT

Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Suspect, Vehicle In 50-Foot Gooseneck Trailer Theft

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpSZs_0aDIESfc00
Bethlehem Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle in connection to the theft of a 50-foot trailer on Tuesday afternoon. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Bethlehem Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle in connection to the theft of a 50-foot trailer on Tuesday afternoon.

A 50-foot Texas Pride ‘Gooseneck’ trailer with Mississippi registration #H7860R was stolen from the area of Hillside Avenue around 3 p.m., Bethlehem Police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 610-691-6660, email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or use the Northampton County Non-Emergency line at 610-865-7187.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Bethlehem, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Pride#Stolen#County Police#Northampton County#Bethlehem Police#50 Foot Gooseneck#Vehicle#Suspect#Trailer#Hillside Avenue#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Litchfield, CTRegister Citizen

Officials: Missing person in Housatonic River may not have survived, search underway for body

SALISBURY — Officials said Sunday they believe a person who was reported missing in the Housatonic River in Litchfield Saturday afternoon did not survive. “It’s always a sad situation. I hate leaving them like that,” said Peter Bergamo, captain of the Litchfield County Dive Team, who was on the scene Saturday, along with state police, the Goshen Dive Team, DEEP and other groups.
Salisbury, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Dive team searching for person underwater in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Conn. — The Litchfield County Dive Team has been called to search for a person who disappeared under the surface of the Housatonic River in Salisbury in the northwest corner of the state. The dive team was dispatched to Housatonic River Road at 2:43 p.m. State Police say they...