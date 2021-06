The Indian variant of coronavirus could drive a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, an expert has warned. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Prof Andrew Hayward, an expert in infectious disease at University College London who advises the government, said he was “very concerned” about the spread of the B1.617.2 variant.Asked if the UK could be at the start of a third wave in infections due to the variant, which was first identified in India, he said: “I think so”. “Obviously we’re doing everything we can to contain the spread of that but it’s likely that more...