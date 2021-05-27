Photonic Supercomputer Company Lightmatter Raises $80 Million

Research work will be made accessible to the open-source community for wider adoption and acceleration of innovation in AI for Hybrid Cloud. IBM and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), one of the premier academic research institutions in India, today announced the launch of the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area. Located at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, students and faculty across departments of the institute will work alongside IBM Research scientists to conduct cutting-edge research that can help organizations leverage the true power of hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless, and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI).