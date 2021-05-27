Photonic Supercomputer Company Lightmatter Raises $80 Million
Lightmatter, a leader in photonic computing, announced recently that it has raised a $80 million Series B round of funding. These are the details. Lightmatter — a leader in photonic computing — announced recently that it has raised a $80 million Series B investment round, bringing total investment raised so far to $113 million. This funding round was led by Viking Global Investors with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lockheed Martin, Matrix Partners, SIP Global Partners, Spark Capital, and several others.pulse2.com