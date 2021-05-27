EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament's top coaches

Anthony Martial has returned to training and could play in the remaining four Premier League games and the Europa League final if Manchester United get there. The France forward has not played for United since the 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Leicester City in March. Martial then went on international duty and limped off in France’s 2-0 win over Kazakhstan at the end of March. He has been sidelined ever since with a knee problem. An injury which Ole Gunnar Solskajer said may keep him out all season.