EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament's top coaches

The UEFA European Championships has been held every four years since its inception in 1960, with 2020 being the only exception no thanks to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The tournament is contested by 24 of the 55 senior men’s national team registered under UEFA. Germany and Spain remain the most successful countries in the competition’s history with three trophies apiece, while the host of the previous edition in 2016, France has two winners medal to their name. Portugal, who are the current holders of the Henri Delaunay Trophy (which is awarded to the winners of the Euros), secured their only triumph in 2016, following a 1-0 victory over France in 2016. Other countries the Soviet Union, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece have also have one title to their name.