Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

EURO 2020: A look at some of the tournament's top coaches

By ANDREW DAMPF
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME -- The last two World Cup winners, the defending European champion, and a World Cup finalist. Not to mention a Champions League winner and a Premier League champion. There is no shortage of accomplished coaches at the European Championship. A brief look at six of the top coaches in...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Deschamps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European Cup#League Cup#League History#France#Hummels#European Championship#Les Bleus#Juventus#Serie B Rrb#Uefa Nations League#Paok#Saudi#Al Ain#Croatian#The Champions League#Real Madrid#Serie A#Azzurri#Lone European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Deschamps 1 Solskjaer 0, as Man Utd man returns to training

Anthony Martial has returned to training and could play in the remaining four Premier League games and the Europa League final if Manchester United get there. The France forward has not played for United since the 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Leicester City in March. Martial then went on international duty and limped off in France’s 2-0 win over Kazakhstan at the end of March. He has been sidelined ever since with a knee problem. An injury which Ole Gunnar Solskajer said may keep him out all season.
SportsTribal Football

Scotland coach Clarke seeking Euro legends

Steve Clarke has called on Scotland's players to become 'legends' in the upcoming Euro2020 tournament. The Tartan Army will compete in their first major tournament since the World Cup 1998. "We want to be competitive. When the boys won the match in Serbia on penalties (to qualify for Euro 2020)...
Premier Leaguethelaziali.com

Lazio Coach Inzaghi Comes 28th in Four Four Two’s Top 50 Coaches of the Season

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi came in 28th place in Four Four Two’s Top 50 Coaches of the Season. As reported by Italian media outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi earlier today, the 45-year-old Italian coach came in 28th in the well-known British magazine’s Top 50 Coaches of the Season list, ahead of other Italian coaches like Sassuolo’s Roberto De Zerbi (40th) and Juventus’ Andrea Pirlo (not included).
Soccermansworldindia.com

Top 5 Underdog Teams To Look Out For In The Euros

Euros are just around the corner, and each team has started to announce their squads for the tournament. The International tournaments give an opportunity to small countries to make their names. We have seen countries like Iceland beat the likes of England in the last Euros. We are looking at the five teams who can make a run in the tournament.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

TOPS sanctions Bopanna's participation in tournaments

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Indian tennis men's doubles player Rohan Bopanna has had his proposal to play 11 tournaments from January to June 2021 accompanied by his coach Scott Davidoff and physio Gaurang Shukla sanctioned by the Mission Olympic Cell on Monday. Bopanna is currently ranked world number...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Euro 2020: Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu missing from Robert Page's pre-tournament training camp squad

Hal Robson-Kanu was conspicuous by his absence as Wales boss Robert Page named his squad for this week's pre-Euro 2020 training camp in Portugal. The West Brom striker, who along with Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts, was sent home after breaking a curfew at the team hotel ahead of March's World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic and was not included in the 28-man party on Monday, unlike the other two.
MLSPosted by
Sportico

Women’s Soccer Club Cup Adds Top Euro Teams and ESPN for August Return

Two NWSL teams and a pair of European powerhouses will participate in the top women’s international club tournament when the Women’s International Champions Cup (WICC) returns this August after last year’s event was canceled, event organizer Relevent Sports Group announced today. Hosted by the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, a first-time qualifier,...
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

☕ Morning Recap: A look at Futaa's top stories from yesterday

A lot happened in the world of football yesterday, and the Futaa team brought all the top news plus more to you. Ronald Koeman has stated that he is still unsure if he will be Barcelona's coach next season, and has lamented the club's lack of support in recent weeks as the team's title ambitions have faded. [Full story]
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

RANKED! Euro 2020: England's Euro record

England's Euro record might not scream success – we've barely ever come close – but the Three Lions' experience at the tournament down the years has certainly been eventful. Behold: a horrible history of hooliganism, hideous headlines, ill-advised sight-seeing... and the odd good bit. 9. Euro 92, Sweden. Result Group...
UEFAPosted by
The Game Haus

Get Ready For UEFA Euro 2021 – Top Favorites!

The UEFA European Championships has been held every four years since its inception in 1960, with 2020 being the only exception no thanks to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The tournament is contested by 24 of the 55 senior men’s national team registered under UEFA. Germany and Spain remain the most successful countries in the competition’s history with three trophies apiece, while the host of the previous edition in 2016, France has two winners medal to their name. Portugal, who are the current holders of the Henri Delaunay Trophy (which is awarded to the winners of the Euros), secured their only triumph in 2016, following a 1-0 victory over France in 2016. Other countries the Soviet Union, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece have also have one title to their name.