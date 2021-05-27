Cancel
Austrian Post combines NFT and NFC tech for digital postage stamp

By Osato Avan-Nomayo
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOesterreichische Post AG — Austria’s postal service — is set to adopt even more digital technology protocols for its nonfungible token (NFT) postage stamps. In a recent announcement, the Austrian Post revealed plans for incorporating near-field communication (NFC) chips in Crypto Stamp 3.0 — the third iteration of its limited-edition NFT postage stamp collectible series.

cointelegraph.com
