Today, Carnival Cruise Lines announced the first sailing of the Carnival Mardi Gras will be on July 31st, 2021. Unfortunately, it’s over a year later than the ship’s originally scheduled maiden voyage due to many setbacks. First, Carnival canceled the first 8 sailings of the ship due to shipyard issues. Then it was delayed even further due to the COVID shutdown. At least, Carnival received the ship from the Meyer Turku shipyard, the ship’s builders, on December 18th, 2020, but they’ve been waiting patiently for the green light since then.