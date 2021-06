Erling Haaland enjoyed a record breaking season in the UEFA Champions League, and he finishes the campaign as the tournament’s top scorer. Playing only his second season of Champions League football, Haaland showed the world just how good he is with some incredible performances for Borussia Dortmund over the course of the tournament. The Norwegian international scored a total of ten goals in just eight appearances in the competition this season. He finished two goals clear of second placed Kylian Mbappe.