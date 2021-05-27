Health Digital Therapeutics Company Hello Heart Raises $45 Million
Hello Heart, a rapidly growing heart health digital therapeutics solution, announced that it raised $45 million in Series C funding led by IVP. These are the details. Hello Heart — a rapidly growing heart health digital therapeutics solution — announced recently that it raised a $45 million Series C round of funding led by IVP. And Hello Heart’s existing investors including Khosla Ventures, BlueRun Ventures, Maven Ventures, and Resolute Ventures also participated in the round. In connection with the funding round, IVP General Partner Somesh Dash will join Hello Heart’s Board of Directors.pulse2.com