Health Digital Therapeutics Company Hello Heart Raises $45 Million

MasterClass — the streaming platform known for making it possible for anyone to learn from the best — announced that it raised $225 million in Series F funding. MasterClass — the streaming platform known for making it possible for anyone to learn from the best — recently announced that it has raised $225 million in Series F funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and with participation from new investors including Baillie Gifford, Balyasny Asset Management and Eldridge together with existing investors IVP, Javelin, NEA and Owl Ventures.