Persistent drought concerning to Utah water and fire managers

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more death Monday in the state's losses from COVID-19. The casualty was a man in Utah County over 85. The Utah Department of Health released coronavirus data daily, though it does not provide the identity of those who were killed by the virus, as investigated by UDOH. The state health department says there are 148 people currently hospitalized, higher than totals last week. That state also reported 164 new cases since Sunday and 3,492 vaccines.