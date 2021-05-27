Cancel
Utah State

Persistent drought concerning to Utah water and fire managers

By Roger McDonough
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists say a swath of the western United States is in the midst of a persistent, decades-long ‘megadrought.’ Utah is far drier today than it was one year ago at the start of the record-breaking 2020 fire season. Researchers with the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service say that water managers in the state “should prepare for exceptionally poor to (potentially) worst-on-record water supply conditions for this summer.”

