Space-based MMO game prepares for lift-off, powered by DeFi and NFTs
A space-themed, DeFi-based massively multiplayer online game is coming to the Ethereum blockchain. Created by the developers of the very popular 2018 DApp city builder game MegaCryptoPolis, Farsite is a real time strategy MMO set in a universe populated by spaceships and planetary bases in which players can take on a number of roles ranging from explorer, merchant or miner to politician, pirate, or even governor of an entire star system.cointelegraph.com