Ever wondered How to Cook Pasta in the Instant Pot? We’re sharing everything you need to know to make virtually any shape of pasta quickly in the Instant Pot!. Whenever we make something in the Instant Pot, we always ask ourselves this question: Does cooking this in the Instant Pot improve upon the traditional method, either by time or final result, at all? And if the answer is yes, then we happily will use our Instant Pot for it. Cooking pasta in the Instant Pot offers a great alternative to heating up the kitchen with boiling water (and straining the pasta), just takes one push of a button, and it can result in some pretty amazing one-pot pasta dishes. Does that mean we will never boil pasta on the stovetop again? No. But this method is great to have in your back pocket for certain pasta dishes and easy weeknight meals.