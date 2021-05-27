Looking for Something To Do in Iredell County for Memorial Day Weekend?

Photo by Kim McKinney

The three-day weekend is a glorious gift. At this point in time, most who are going away have their plans made and are just waiting until that time they can go. Travel safely, folks, and enjoy!

A lot of people are remaining in Iredell County, but haven't yet made any plans. Oh, there's nothing to say that you must have plans, but why not find something fun to do? Here are a few things going on in Iredell County this weekend.

Begin the weekend early as the Iredell Arts Council presents Courtney Lynn and Quinn, who just released their debut album "Remiss". Winners of the Songwriter's Universe Contest, tickets to see this indie folk group are only $10 and can be purchased here

Wendy Wooten will be performing at DeLaney's Friday 8-12 p.m.

Rockie Lynne hosts Langtree Live! at 401 Langree Rd. in Mooresville. The music will be happening from 7-9 p.m.

The Red Buffalo Brewing Company hosts Deejay Paredi on Thursday night from 8-10 p.m. and Roots and Dore from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday night.

LeeD Not Follow is at the Cedar Stump Pub in Troutman on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m.

The Barrell Race Bucket Series at the Love Valley Arena. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend. Saturday night it's the Love Valley Rodeo at the Arena. For more info, check here. Tickets for the rodeo are $10, ages 5 and under free.

Strudelteig Food Truck will be behind Fourth Creek Brewery Friday night from 4-9 p.m. Enjoy dinner from them with beverages from the brewery. This week a new cider release - strawberry rhubarb.

The Dumplin' Girls Food Truck will be behind the Fourth Creek Brewery Saturday night from 4-9 p.m. Enjoy dinner from them with beverages from the brewery.

Daddy K's BBQ Food Truck will be at Red Buffalo Saturday from 4:30-9 p.m.

Tilley Harley Davidson hosts Rolling Thunder XXXIII Nationwide Ride For Freedom. Events begin at 8 a.m.

Lake Mountain Coffee in downtown Statesville is hosting a free wine tasting on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m. New wines from Italy will be presented.

The concessions at the beach at Lake Norman State Park are opening this weekend. The swimming area is now open from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. The swimming fee is $6 a day for adults and $4 for children ages 3-12. The swim complex offers a 125-yard-long sand beach and a bathhouse with concession stand, restrooms, changing stalls, warm showers and lockers.There is also canoe and peddleboat rental for $7 per hour.

The Rotary Farmer's Market is open in Statesville on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at 126 W. Front St.

The Weekend Warrior Nationals for flag football will be going on from Saturday at 8 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m. at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville.

On Monday Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home hosts its annual Memorial Day Service of Remembrance. The service is open to the public. Pastor Tom Corbell will be the keynote speaker. The service begins at 10 a.m. After the service, local veterans’ groups will go to Oakwood Cemetery, Belmont Cemetery, and Iredell Memorial Gardens for wreath-laying ceremonies.

Make the most of your weekend and don't forget to take time to remember those veterans who lost their life in service to our country. Feel free to comment with other events you know are happening this holiday weekend in Iredell County!

