Freeze Warning issued for Northern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Oxford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Southern Coos and Northern Coos Counties. In Maine, Northern Oxford County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov