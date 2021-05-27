Cancel
R.I.P. Delta-8 THC: Why States and DEA Want It Banned

By Griffen Thorne
greenentrepreneur.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta-8 THC had a good run. People made money, customers were happy, and it all seemed legal to boot. Like all good things in life, states and the DEA are doing everything in their power to ensure that delta-8’s run comes to an end. Let’s talk about why. For those...

PharmaceuticalsCanyon News

Delta 8 THC: A Look At This New Cannabinoid

UNITED STATES—Delta 8 THC is all the rage right now, but if you’re still confused as to what it is, you’re not alone. Delta 8 is one type of THC or tetrahydrocannabinol that is found in the hemp plant. Delta 9 is the other type, but even though these two types of THC are nearly the same from a molecular standpoint, there are many differences as well. Essentially, these two types of THC have both very similar characteristics and some very different ones. The main difference is their legality. While delta 9 THC is included on the DEA’s Schedule 1 list, the same list that includes heroin and cocaine, products infused with delta 8 is not mentioned in their literature at all. This means that delta 8 THC is in a legal gray area, although it has been considered legal in most (but not all) of the states where marijuana has been made legal. Let’s take a further look at delta 8 THC and what it’s all about.
AgricultureWestword

Delta-8 THC Ban Nearly Added to Outdoor Cannabis Farming Bill

Delta-8 THC isn't explicitly outlawed by the Controlled Substances Act, and can be produced with industrial hemp. "I've tried Delta-8 THC. Here's what it feels like, based on personal experience: That high is less intense than smoking joints of traditional flower," said Senator Don Coram during a June 4 bill discussion at the State Capitol. “[But] you could get very high on [Delta]-8 and 10.”
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Pot producers are pushing to clamp down on Delta-8 THC and its cheap, unregulated high

A little-known substance derived from hemp is flying off the shelves of U.S. gas stations and smoke shops, offering users a cheap and convenient high even in states where marijuana isn’t legal. But large cannabis producers are now pushing to clamp down on Delta-8 THC amid worries that a lack of oversight means heavy metals and unexpected intoxicants are cropping up in some of the products.
PharmaceuticalsSan Francisco Weekly

Where is Delta-8 THC Available? How to Get Legal THC Online.

Delta-8 THC is the budding darling of the cannabis and hemp space, and for good reason. Not only is this THC federally legal, but the smooth and mellow high it provides has made Delta-8 THC one of the most highly sought after cannabinoids available on the market today. What to...
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

South Dakota Governor Floats Marijuana Decriminalization As Part Of Medical Cannabis Compromise

The governor of South Dakota is looking to strike a deal with the legislature over plans to implement a medical marijuana program in the state, but advocates feel a reform proposal she’s floating doesn’t go far enough. South Dakota voters approved separate ballot initiatives to legalize cannabis for medical and recreational use in November, despite Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) opposition to the policy change. The adult-use measure was struck down by a judge last month following challenges over its constitutionality, with a state Supreme Court appeal pending, but the medical marijuana initiative is set to go into effect on July 1. Noem tried to get the legislature to approve a bill to delay implementation for an additional year, but while it cleared the House, negotiators were unable to reach an agreement with the Senate in conference, delivering a defeat to the governor. Now she’s seeking a compromise, and one proposal out of her administration that’s being considered would decriminalize possession of up to one ounce of cannabis, limit the number of plants that patients could cultivate to three and prohibit people under 21 from qualifying for medical marijuana. An administration official told The Argus Leader that the governor hasn’t necessarily endorsed the measure her office is circulating, but it’s one of several pieces of legislation that they are exploring. Under the bill, possession of up to an ounce of cannabis by an adult 21 or older would be considered a petty fine that would not carry the threat of jail time. Any additional offenses would be classified as a class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a maximum $500 fine. Underage possession would be a more serious class 1 misdemeanor. That’s too severe and defies the will of voters who approved legalization, advocates with South…
PharmaceuticalsHeraldNet

Delta 8 THC Gummies: Best Edibles You Should Try

Gummies are perhaps the most popular cannabis products in the fast-growing weed industry. They are available in three different forms, CBD gummies having little to no THC, THC gummies having little to no CBD and delivering strong mental high, and balanced gummies having THC and CBD in equal quantities. >>...
HealthL.A. Weekly

Here’s why Older Americans are switching to Delta 8 THC

Delta 8 THC is a milder version of the Delta 9 THC. It is a cannabinoid, a compound derived from cannabis. Many older Americans have reportedly switched to products containing the former. Why do older individuals prefer it over regular THC products, and is Delta THC safe? Let’s find out!
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Is Delta 8 addictive?

Delta 9 THC, the compound most commonly associated with marijuana, is a known psychoactive agent. What this means is that the chemical acts in a way that impacts brain function; the “high” a person feels when they imbibe is a facet of this impact. Some users may experience a feeling of relaxation or mild light-headedness, while others may experience stronger, negative effects like hallucination or profound anxiety. These properties heavily contribute to the psyche behind marijuana being labeled a controlled substance, which it still is on the federal level.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

What Is Delta-8-THC? Everything You Need To Know

THC, the main active chemical in marijuana, is known for its psychoactive and euphoric effects. Delta-8 THC is specific to the cannabis plant but has different properties than THC. This article will explain what Delta-8 THC is and how it can be used. What Is a Delta-8-THC?. Delta-8 THC or...
Congress & Courtsredlakenationnews.com

AG Ellison supports CDC pandemic eviction ban at Supreme Court

Minnesota’s executive order suspending evictions protects Minnesotans, but CDC’s order is critical to prevent spread of COVID-19 across state lines. June 11, 2021 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that prohibits evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help stop the spread of the virus.
Small Businessthecentersquare.com

New Mexico businesses seek aid after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – The state of New Mexico is not liable for damages in lost revenue to businesses because of the state’s stringent shutdown, the New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled, so businesses need help elsewhere. About 20 lawsuits have been filed since the beginning of the pandemic seeking...
L.A. Weekly

Why Consumers Are Choosing Shop Delta THC For Their Delta 8 Needs

Are you one of the millions who have discovered the incredible benefits of Delta 8 THC?. As a massively popular product that offers tons of phenomenal medical and recreational benefits, finding the best place to buy quality Delta 8 can be tricky. There are many factors to keep in mind...