5 Sure Signs of "Long COVID," Says New Study
Just because the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its end in America doesn't mean COVID is "over." For some people, they will have symptoms long after everyone else has gone back to "normal." A new study from Stanford Medicine, published in JAMA, found "that COVID-19 symptoms commonly persisted beyond the acute phase of infection, with implications for health-associated functioning and quality of life." Those who suffer them have "Long COVID" and are called "Long Haulers."www.eatthis.com