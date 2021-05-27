Cancel
Public Health

5 Sure Signs of "Long COVID," Says New Study

By Alek Korab
EatThis
EatThis
 18 days ago
Just because the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its end in America doesn't mean COVID is "over." For some people, they will have symptoms long after everyone else has gone back to "normal." A new study from Stanford Medicine, published in JAMA, found "that COVID-19 symptoms commonly persisted beyond the acute phase of infection, with implications for health-associated functioning and quality of life." Those who suffer them have "Long COVID" and are called "Long Haulers."

Public Health
EatThis

This Surprising Side Effect Shows Up Months After COVID

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called "waves and waves" of "long-haul" COVID patients...
Public Health

Long COVID-19 symptoms common for those who got COVID-19

A new study suggested the majority of severe COVID-19 cases led to long-term symptoms among patients. The study specifically found that about 75% of patients who got a moderate-to-severe illness from COVID-19 also had at least one long-term symptom in the time that followed. The findings were reported in an...
Public Health

Identify a COVID emergency: Watch for these key signs, specialists say

High-risk COVID-19 patients are much more likely to die in the hospital when their oxygen saturation and respiratory rates are observed to be low upon admission, a team of cardiologist-researchers say. Identifying these signs of trouble earlier may help clinicians to expedite life-saving medical therapy and lower mortality risk, they contend.
Fitness

Obesity may increase risk of long-term complications of COVID-19, study shows

A Cleveland Clinic study shows that survivors of COVID-19 who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who do not have obesity. The study was recently published online in the journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. Multiple...
Public Health
ScienceAlert

COVID Long Haulers' Brain Fog Similar to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome's Cognitive Symptoms

Most people who contract COVID-19 get better in a few weeks, but some are in it for the long haul. Months after clearing the virus, roughly 10 percent of patients are still struggling to recover. Some of the most common lingering symptoms include body aches, unrefreshing sleep, shortness of breath, fatigue after exertion, cardiac issues, and brain fog.  While most of these complaints significantly improve with time, preliminary research suggests a cloudy consciousness is harder to shake.  In a couple of questionnaires, 278 long-haulers were asked to compare their symptoms during the first two weeks of their illness to their symptoms now, an...
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

This Can Slash Your Dementia Risk in Half, Says New Study

Genetics are what they are—you can't change them. Unfortunately, your genes are one of the primary risk factors for dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. However, there are things you can do to keep memory disorders at bay. And, according to a new study, one of them can cut your risk of dementia in half, regardless of whether you are genetically predisposed to dementia.
Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

Check before you experience these unfavorable outcomes. The most popular supplement in America isn't Vitamin C or a multivitamin—it's Vitamin D. Vitamin D regulates your calcium levels, vital for healthy bones, and facilitates normal immune system function. (In that regard, it has been promoted by some as a barrier against COVID-19.) Dr. Anthony Fauci takes Vitamin D supplements, because he says he has a lack of it. So how do you know if you need it too? "Lack of vitamin D is not quite as obvious in adults," says the Cleveland Clinic. "Signs and symptoms might include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

UK observational Covid-19 long-hauler study including paediatrics to tap into immunological data; launch in the next couple of months, source says

A 1,200-participant observational study to gather information on immune profiles among Covid-19 long-haulers should start in the next month or two, said Danny Altmann, PhD, professor of Immunology, Imperial College, London. Given the enormous public interest in this research, the group will aim to publicise meaningful results as soon as possible and have some updates after the first six months, Altmann said, adding the funding from various sources for the study is still being arranged.
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA seeking volunteers for online study on long-term symptoms of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES >> Nearly 5,000 volunteers are being sought for a nationwide online study on the long-term symptoms of COVID-19, UCLA announced on Thursday, June 3. “In this study, we are asking eligible individuals to share their health information so that researchers and doctors can better understand and improve the long-term clinical care for patients with ongoing health issues post COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Joann Elmore, a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and principal investigator at the UCLA site.
Health
EatThis

Sure Signs Your Body May Be Attacking Itself, Say Doctors

Inside your veins right now, there's an army of white blood cells seeking and destroying viruses and bacteria—consider them the Armed Forces in your arm… and leg, and heart, and brain. They keep you healthy in winter. They fight against COVID-19. They are your friend and ally—until they aren't. Because...
Public Health

People with obesity appear at higher risk for developing long COVID: Study

People living with obesity could be at much higher risk of developing lasting complications from COVID-19, often referred to as long COVID, a new study has found. Researchers used hospital admission, death and the need for diagnostic medical tests that occurred 30 days or more after the first positive coronavirus test as measurements of possible long-term COVID-19 complications, also called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19.
Public Health

COVID-19’s impacts on the brain and mind are varied and common – new research

Although COVID-19 was first described as a disease of the lungs, as its relentless march has continued we’ve realised that it has a far wider reach in the human body. COVID-19 has been associated with skin rashes, bleeding disorders and structural damage to the heart and kidneys. It has also been implicated in disorders of both the brain and the mind.
Public Health

Review Shows COVID-19 Symptoms Often Linger

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 symptoms frequently persist beyond the acute phase of infection, according to a systematic review published online May 26 in JAMA Network Open. Tahmina Nasserie, M.P.H., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the frequency and variety...
Public Health

Study Identifies Mechanisms Underlying Cognitive Impairment in COVID-19 Long-Haulers

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic have uncovered a greater understanding of the underlying causative mechanisms responsible for cognitive impairment in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), providing greater insight into an issue that has remained largely shrouded in uncertainty over the past year. The study, published online in Alzheimer’s Research...
Weight Loss
EatThis

Subtle Signs You're Becoming Obese, Say Doctors

Nobody wakes up in the morning and suddenly discovers they're obese. But the pounds can creep on so gradually while other life events are going on—such as a global pandemic—that when you realize your weight has become a risk to your health, it can come as a shock. And there's no doubt about it: Obesity is a serious health risk, which raises your chance of developing chronic diseases that can shorten your life.