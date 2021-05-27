How Fans Saved Sonic's Voice

Image Comics co-founder Todd McFarlane, who owns and serves as a producer on all things Spawn, told ComicBook during a recent interview that the forthcoming Sam & Twitch TV show not only still exists, but will not be a direct adaptation of any particular story from the fan-favorite Brian Michael Bendis, but rather using those to influence original tales by those involved with the TV series. This isn't entirely surprising, of course: the characters have not had so many original adventures over the years that it could easily fill multiple seasons of a TV show. Still, it shows the philosophy that McFarlane and his collaborators are taking to adapting the world of Spawn to other media.