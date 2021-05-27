Cancel
Dallas, TX

Pleasant Grove shooting victim dies; case reassigned to Dallas Police Homicide Unit

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 18 days ago
A Dallas shooting victim has died this week – turning the case into homicide investigation. On May 16th, Harvey Hughes was found badly wounded outside a 7-Eleven in Pleasant Grove.

