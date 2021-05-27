Who contributed to TECO Energy, Inc. Employee's Political Action Committee Florida during week ending April 17?

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.