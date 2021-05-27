Who contributed to TECO Energy, Inc. Employee's Political Action Committee Florida during week ending April 17?
The TECO Energy, Inc. Employee's Political Action Committee Florida received $179 in contributions during the week ending April 17, according to Florida’s Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that the TECO Energy, Inc. Employee's Political Action Committee Florida received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 04/12/2021Thomas Szelistowski$13. 04/12/2021Delaine Bacon$10. 04/12/2021David...flbusinessdaily.com