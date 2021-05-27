Cancel
Palm Springs, CA

Gene Autry Trail reopens through Whitewater Wash after earlier wind-related closure

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 17 days ago
Palm Springs Police reopened Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash at 8:32 a.m. Thursday after a brief early morning closure of the roadway due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Motorists were being detoured away from the major traffic artery as of 1:26 a.m. The conditions along the roadway had improved during the morning traffic rush hour.

Both Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino remained open through their wash crossings for people trying to drive in and out of Palm Springs.

