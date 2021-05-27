Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Education drive can boost UK biosimilar market

By Tracey Roberts
pinsentmasons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturers of biosimilar medicines need to develop a comprehensive plan for promoting their products to healthcare professionals and patients to take advantage of forthcoming opportunities for growth in the UK market. Patents covering many popular biologics are set to expire in the years ahead, providing scope for biosimilar manufacturers to...

