Slime Rancher has been an adorable success since it first launches in early access, and it seems that is only going to continue as the series goes on with the upcoming sequel as well. There’s a lot of slimes to befriend and collect, with tons of new ones and enemies to stand in the way of any rancher just trying to make their living along the way. Prepare to meet all the slimes and enjoy building up a brand new farm in a new world to explore.