Crown Point, IN

Memorial Day events planned around the Region

By Mary Freda
NWI.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious communities have events planned for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. American Legion Post 261 will kick off Memorial Day with a parade at 10 a.m. Monday beginning at the parking lot of Sandbar Grill and Dairy Belle. The parade will go down Lakeshore Drive to West 133rd Avenue to Fairbanks Street to the Obidiah Taylor site, across the street from the Cedar Lake Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the site, said Robin Johnston, auxiliary 2nd vice president for American Legion Post 261. At 1:30 p.m. Monday, a patriotic mural will be unveiled at the Legion, 13050 Washington St., with music by The Smolens to follow from 2-5 p.m.

www.nwitimes.com
