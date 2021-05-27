How to honor America’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
Memorial Day, which takes place on May 31 this year, provides an annual opportunity to commemorate the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. One way to observe this occasion is to visit a veterans cemetery or memorial in your area. In fact, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flags and flowers has long been a tradition of this federal holiday. However, there’s another way veteran graves might be adorned.royalexaminer.com