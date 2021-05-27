Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How to honor America’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day, which takes place on May 31 this year, provides an annual opportunity to commemorate the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. One way to observe this occasion is to visit a veterans cemetery or memorial in your area. In fact, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flags and flowers has long been a tradition of this federal holiday. However, there’s another way veteran graves might be adorned.

royalexaminer.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Insect#America#Camping#Memorial Service#Military Women#Military Service#Ira#Fallen Soldiers#Fallen Service Members#Headstones#Beautiful Flowers#Men#Veteran#Street Motorcycles#Tattoos#United States#Coins#Pennies#Cruiser Motorcycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
IRS
Related
Festivalbkreader.com

Memorial Day – A Commemoration of Our Fallen Soldiers

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, marks the beginning of the summer season as we know. But historically, of course, there is much more to it. Originally known as Decoration Day, according to history.com, it originated after the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military.
Ohio Stateclevelandurbannews.com

NAACP President Derrick Johnson remembers America's fallen Black soldiers on Memorial Day....Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black and alternative digital news leaders

Baltimore, Maryland-Members of America's armed forces understand one truth better than most: The greatest sacrifice any person can make is to give up their life in service to something greater than themselves. And on Memorial Day, our country joins together to honor our service members who made that ultimate sacrifice...
Posted by
98.3 The KEY

3 Important Do’s & Dont’s For Honoring The Fallen on Memorial Day

Here it comes. Memorial Day Weekend, a three-day weekend that many consider being the unofficial kickoff to Summer. Of course, Summer officially begins this year on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20th. However, considering the past year we've all been through, I think it's safe to say everyone will be eager to get to warmer temps and outdoor summer fun.