Section 44 extended to ‘workers’ from 31 May

By Sarah Ashberry
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday a new law comes into force extending to workers the right not to be subjected to detriment in certain health and safety cases. This is the extension of section 44 Employment Rights Act 1996 and, given the pandemic and the focus on health and safety in the workplace, this is a significant development and one HR needs to be alive to.

