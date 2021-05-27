Cancel
Marvel's Secret Invasion Show Recruits Another Mysterious Star

By James Whitbrook
Gizmodo
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Strong says not to expect Doctor Sivana and Mr. Mind in Shazam Fury of the Gods. Jeffrey Wright talks What If?’s Watcher. Plus more Dexter teases, The Blob reboot hits legal woes, and Nancy Drew faces Evil Nancy Drew. To me, my spoilers!. The Blob. THR reports producers Richard...

io9.gizmodo.com
Movies/Film

‘Toxic Avenger’ Reboot Casts Kevin Bacon as Villain to Battle Peter Dinklage

Kevin Bacon is about to get his hands dirty. The Tremors and Footloose star has been cast in Legendary’s The Toxic Avenger, a reboot of the ultra-low-budget franchise that began with a 1984 film that inexplicably spawned multiple sequels, an animated series, a comic, and a stage musical. Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) has already been cast in the lead role, and Bacon will be playing the villain.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's Secret Invasion: Who Is Christopher McDonald Playing?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of high-profile projects planned for the next few years, both on the big screen and in television series on Disney+. Among them is Secret Invasion, an event miniseries that is set to adapt the comic storyline of the same name. In addition to the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the series has been recruiting an ensemble cast of new faces, the latest of whom is Hacks and Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald. While the exact character McDonald is playing is currently unknown, reports indicated that his character could potentially appear in additional MCU movies and Disney+ shows. So, with that in mind — who could he be playing?
TV SeriesComicBook

Secret Invasion: Carmen Ejogo Rumored to Join Marvel Series

Marvel has a slew of Disney+ original series set to debut in the coming years, bringing some pretty notable names into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among these is Secret Invasion, an event series that is expected to adapt the 2008 comic event of the same name. In addition to returning faces Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Secret Invasion has been courting a number of new faces — and a new report indicates the latest cast member who might be doing so. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, True Detective star Carmen Ejogo is in "advanced talks" to join Secret Invasion.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Inside Marvel’s ‘Loki’: Sorcery, Time Travel, and a Mystery Villain!

For a roughly 3,000-year-old god, Loki sure isn’t showing his age. In the trippy six-episode Disney+ series that bears his name, he’s full of his usual maniacal vigor and charm, and no wonder: This time, Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief — first introduced in 2011’s big-screen Thor as the troublemaker, shapeshifting brother of Chris Hemsworth’s god of thunder — takes center stage.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Reveals Real Reason She Joined Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

With major roles in the Game of Thrones and Star Wars franchises, Emilia Clarke has undoubtedly become a household name. Last month, Clarke's latest high-profile project was officially announced, with confirmation that she has been cast in Marvel's Secret Invasion, an upcoming series set to make its debut on Disney+. While we don't know exactly who Clarke will be playing in the series, especially as production isn't set to begin until later this year, the idea of her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has definitely appealed to fans — and, it turns out, to Clarke as well. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Clarke about her upcoming Image Comics miniseries M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, which will publish its first issue next month. Along the way, we asked Clarke about what drew her to Secret Invasion, and to Marvel as a whole.
TV SeriesDerrick

Commentary: The mystery of ‘Mare of Easttown’: HBO show’s appeal, explained

A few thoughts on HBO Max’s “Mare of Easttown,” now that the final weekly episode has aired and the last bottle of Yeungling has been emptied:. —Kate Winslet. Allow me to be the first to note that she’s really good. What a blend of technical precision (the eastern Pennsylvania accent, the hobbling-around after a spill during an episode one chase) and emotional acumen. As Mare Sheehan, the grief-benumbed police detective of Easttown, Pennsylvania, the character invented by screenwriter Brad Ingelsby gave Winslet a tremendous amount to explore in a limited series that owes its success to many things.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

How to watch Marvel's new Disney+ show Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston

One of the MCU's most beloved characters has finally gotten their own TV series with Marvel's Loki, and it's coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. Originally announced in November 2018, the highly anticipated show sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the devious god Loki, Thor's brother. Sharing continuity with the Marvel films, Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where an alternate version of the character created a new timeline.
TV SeriesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

‘Loki’ First Reviews Call It Marvel’s Best Show Yet

With just a few days left before the series’ premiere on Disney+, the first critics have weighed in on Marvel’s Loki, the third TV series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the first batch of social reviews — some critics got early access to the first two episodes of the show’s six-part season — the show is easily the equal of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to several of the reviews, it’s hands down the best of the bunch so far.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Ant-Man star reveals secret about The Wasp

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly has revealed a movie secret about her role in Ant-Man. Starring opposite Paul Rudd's titular character, Lilly plays the role of Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp which she will soon reprise in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Posting a throwback picture on Instagram (June 4) which...
MoviesInverse

Secret Invasion

A new Secret Invasion casting leak raises interesting questions about one character’s fate in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, set to hit theaters in December. The Marvel sequel will reportedly bring together numerous characters who’ve appeared in three separate iterations of the Spider-Man franchise, uniting actors who’ve previously shared the screen with versions of the web-slinger played by either Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire.
TV SeriesMic

'Loki' is Marvel's best show yet, because it doesn't feel like a Marvel show

“There’s a fork in every road, yet the wrong path always taken.” This is just one of Loki’s many poetic metaphors in the series premiere of Loki on Disney+. Loki is, of course, referring to why he should be the king of Earth (personally I would love that), but this logic could also apply to the MCU television shows. I hope the way that I just used Loki’s metaphor as my own metaphor makes sense.
TV SeriesInverse

4 reasons is Marvel’s best Disney+ show so far

The Marvel series about everyone’s favorite God of Mischief premieres June 9 on Disney+, and here at Inverse, we were lucky enough to see the first two episodes early. That’s not quite enough to write an actual review, but we still have plenty of opinions about Loki to share. So here are four early reactions to Marvel’s new show from the Inverse TV and Movies team.