Conner Ives Knows Weird Girls Are The Future
Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. "You would almost think that it was intentional—I mean, it is intentional, at this point," jokes Conner Ives of the American flag in the background of his Zoom square. The designer is dialing in from London, where he's spent the day with his team going through "like 700 T-shirts" to eventually upcycle into his designs. But don't let his location across the pond and his Central Saint Martins degree fool you. Ives is a native of the New York suburbs, and his fall 2021 collection, which also serves as his CSM graduation collection, is an examination of "the American dream."