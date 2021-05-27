A Classic Florida Love Story: Woman Smacks Boyfriend With Frying Pan For Fishing Too Much

It’s a story as old as time….

Man loves to fish, woman hates that man spends too much time fishing, woman whacks man over the head with a frying pan. Roll credits.

To be fair, a good fishing trip should always end with pots and pans… pots and pans filled with hot oil and breaded fillets though.

Not a pan upside the head…

Back in 2019, according The Hunting News, Katie Lou Gottlich of Wesley Chapel, Florida, was arrested and charged with domestic battery for hammering the father of her child in the back of the head with some cookware during an argument.

The reason for the argument? Well it was because the man had spent the previous couple of days fishing instead of spending time with his girlfriend.

She denied any wrong doing, but investigators found the kitchen equipment still in the backyard where the man said the incident took place. The couples child was not home when the fight took place.

Could have guessed this story took place in Florida.

Little piece of life advice for the fellas:

Find you a woman that will let you go fishing without beating the shit out of you with metal objects. Or, just stay single and keep fishing as much as you want to.

Don’t take it from me, take it from Brad Paisley.

“Well I love her…

And I love to fish

I spend all day out on this lake

And hell is all I catch

Today she met me at the door

Said I would have to choose

If I hit that fishin’ hole today

She’d be packin’ all her things

And she’d be gone by noon..

Take it away Brad.

And how about that Post Malone version