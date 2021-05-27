Cancel
"The Tomorrow War pushes the envelope with what you could do in a PG-13 movie"

Cover picture for the article

The Tomorrow War trailer dropped yesterday, showcasing the sci-fi action film as a contender for streaming blockbuster of the summer. Starring Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War is a rare big-scale original, and while it was original set to have a theatrical release, it was later acquired by Amazon to debut on Prime Video in July. The concept sees soldiers from 30 years in the future time-travelling to the present day to recruit soldiers for a war that’s set to wipe out humanity three decades from now. An alien threat is causing untold destruction, so back-up is needed urgently.

