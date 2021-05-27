"The Tomorrow War pushes the envelope with what you could do in a PG-13 movie"

It’s with a little bit of trepidation that looking ahead to a spinoff of A Quiet Place, which is being called A Quiet Place III, for now, is being developed with filmmaker Jeff Nichols at the helm. There’s nothing to say that Nichols is the wrong guy since he’s convinced many people that his movies are worth watching, but rather, it’s the idea of continuing this premise in a manner that might thin it out too much and perhaps ruin the desire for it. Right now A Quiet Place is big thanks to the sequel and the original, and it’s not bound to slow down any time soon as far as anyone can see. But the hope is that things will remain this way and that Nichols will see the sense in not changing up the story too much in the interest of keeping to the idea of a post-apocalyptic world where creatures that hunt according to sound are only one of the dangers to be had.