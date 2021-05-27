Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Man, 34, Shot Dead; Walking Beats Restored

By Paul Bass
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqDHm_0aDIAtAH00

In the wake of the city’s fourth homicide in 11 days, officials said they’re putting more walking cops in neighborhoods and revving up anti-violence programs.

Interim Chief Renee Dominguez and city Community Services Administrator Mehlul Dalal offered that update online at the start of the police department’s regular Thursday morning “Compstat” data-sharing meeting.

They spoke the morning after a 28-year-old man admitted to cops that he shot a 34-year-old West Haven man to death Wednesday night, according to people familiar with the incident.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. inside a Sherman Parkway house between Munson and West Division Streets.

Police responded to 911 calls, and found the alleged shooter on the premises when they arrived. The shooter told officers that he shot in self-defense when the other man came at him with a knife.

None of that is confirmed, as police are in the early stages of the investigation. Police had not released the names or offered more details as of Thursday morning.

The shooter had a legal pistol permit. The attack apparently took place indoors.

What To Do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrcX3_0aDIAtAH00

Before the official briefing Thursday morning, Rev. Boise Kimber of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association held a Zoom press briefing blasting the city for failing to contain violence, in part through what he called a disappearance of community policing. “People right now do not know their district managers. Nor do they know their sergeants. Nor do they know the police officers who are working their community. That is a major problem,” Kimber stated. He called on the department to have officers “get out of their cars” and “meet and talk to people.”

At the Compstat briefing, Chief Dominguez said the police are doing that. She said the department launched new walking and bicycle beats on May 25, and they will continue through the summer. The department has been hampered by a staffing shortage; federal pandemic relief is helping to fund a “Summer Reset” initiative to boost anti-violence programs. (Click here to read about that initiative.)

Top west side cop Lt. Elliot Rosa said he has placed his walking beats in the vicinity of Fowler Street and South Genessee Street. Top Newhallville cop Lt. Manmeet Colon said she has focused her walking beats in areas where recent violence has been concentrated.

Dalal spoke about other recent antiviolence efforts he is helping to coordinate including:

• hiring of four more street outreach workers.

• expanding the number of “youth navigators” hired under the “Youth Connect” (formerly known as “YouthStat” program) to work with young people at the highest risk of involvement in crime.

The police department has also fully revved its Project Longevity of Project Safe Neighborhoods programs back up after a pandemic slowdown, Chief Dominguez said. Click here and here to read about those efforts.

Top Hill cop Sgt. Justin Marshall reported that detectives have developed a “person of interest” in the double shooting that occurred last week on Redfield Street, where two people at a cookout were “ambushed by individuals coming from adjacent streets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKzZj_0aDIAtAH00

Mayor Justin Elicker also spoke at the Compstat meeting. He asked people to view the New Haven violence uptick in the context of even greater increases in other cities. (See above chart.)

At his previous presser, Rev. Kimber called the invocation of national violence statistics “a poor excuse.” “This is New Haven, Connecticut,” he said. “People in New Haven, Connecticut, should feel safe in their community, walking the streets, going downtown, going to a movie. At this particular time we are not safe in New Haven.”

13th 2021 Homicide

Wednesday night’s Sherman Parkway incident was the 13th homicide so so far this year in New Haven, the fourth in 11 days.

In January, Alfreda Youmans, 50, and Jeffrey Dotson, 42, were found dead by the police inside a Winthrop Avenue apartment, Jorge Osorio-Caballero, 32, was shot and killed in Fair Haven, Marquis Winfrey, 31, was shot and killed in Newhallville, and Joseph Vincent Mattei, 28, was shot and killed in the Hill. Someone shot Kevin Jiang, 26, to death in Goatville on Feb. 6. Angel Rodriguez, 21, was shot to death in Fair Haven in mid-February, his body dumped by the Mill River in East Rock. Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, 28, was shot to death in the Hill on March 16 during an argument with two other women.

On March 26, Alessia Mesquita was shot dead in Fair Haven. Then 20-year-old Mariyah Inthirath was killed Saturday, May 15, on Sheffield Avenue and Jack Hopeton was killed near Orchard and George on Tuesday, May 18. On May 19, Tashawn Brown was shot dead across from Edgewood Park.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cops Police#Police Detectives#Side Streets#City Police#Shot Dead#Compstat#Youthstat#Sgt#Walking#Winthrop Avenue#Adjacent Streets#East Rock#Fowler Street#West Division Streets#Edgewood Park#Sheffield Avenue#Rev Boise Kimber#Sherman Parkway#Rev Kimber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
TrafficPosted by
New Haven Independent

Collision Kills Fair Haven Motorcyclist

A 19-year-old Fair Haven man died after a hit-and-run driver of an Acura slammed into his motorcycle on I-95. The crash occurred Saturday around 12:20 a.m., according to state police. The Fair Haven man, Ricardo Enrique Figueroa-Garcia of Dover Street, was riding a Yamaha northbound on a five-lane stretch of...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

In Fair Haven, Elicker Hears Safe-Streets Plea

Mayor Justin Elicker received clear marching orders from Fair Haveners on Saturday: Fix our roads. Fix our sidewalks. Street safety was the top concern raised as Elicker hit the reelection campaign trail along Blatchley Avenue. As he knocked on door after door, residents spoke of dangerous street conditions, from cracked...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

“OK” Crew Responds To 1st Responders

Firefighters and their families gathered in First Calvary Baptist Church to attempt to quell a “fire within” that has been smoldering in the ranks. Retired fire Capt. Gary Tinney used that phrase at Thursday night’s gathering at First Calvary to refer to the unseen psychological burden carried by first responders.
Law EnforcementPosted by
New Haven Independent

3 Cops Promoted To Captain

The police department began refilling its depleted top ranks with the promotions of three veteran cops to the position of captain. The Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday night unanimously approved the three promotions, of David Zannelli, John Healy, and Rose Dell. The three emerged as the top three scorers in...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Tenants Displaced, Again, From 66 Norton

Even though Norton Street’s city-shuttered “New Jack City” has been reborn as the upscale “Norton Pointe Apartments,” tenants find themselves yet again exiled to hotel bedrooms — waiting for the landlord to finish repairs, and for the city to sign off on the building’s safety. That’s the latest chapter in...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Ribbon Cut On A Reborn “Beacon” Neighborhood

Maurice Johnson and Kim Latimer had a new bench to sit on Friday to watch the latest “New Haven’s on a roll” ribbon-cutting. The bench was part of the point. The ribbon-cutting marked completion of renovations at eight buildings that anchor the historic Ninth Square downtown district bounded by State, George, Church, and Chapel Streets.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Man, 51, Shot On Boulevard

The latest in a wave of shootings in town took place Monday on Ella Grasso Boulevard near the intersection of Whalley Avenue. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting at 6:39 p.m. They found a 51-year-old “male gunshot victim” outside in front of 1464 Boulevard, between Whalley and Argonne. He had a single gunshot wound.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cops Pressed To Diversify Top Ranks

Amid a disappearance of cops of color from the top ranks, pressure is building on police brass to start promoting Black and Hispanic officers into at least mid-level slots. That pressure has coincided in recent months with a series of departures from the department of a series of top cops of color, and as the city wrestles with a spike in crime.
PoliticsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Fire Chief, Union Debate Broken Hydrants

One hundred and twenty six fire hydrants across the city are currently out of service. That question sat at the center of two dueling press conferences held Thursday. At the first, Local 825 President Patrick Cannon and union Vice-President Daniel Del Prete raised the alarm across the street from Roberto Clemente Academy at Howard Avenue and Columbus Avenue in the Hill. They argued that the Elicker administration has let city fire hydrants fall into disrepair, and has not hired mechanics and upper-level supervisory positions quickly enough to keep residents and firefighters safe.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cop Shoot-Out Defendant Changes Plea To Guilty

New Haven’s first in-person criminal trial since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic ended before attorneys had a chance to present opening statements. The case — in which 34-year-old Kwaun Cole faced first-degree assault, robbery and weapons charges in connection with a 2018 shoot-out with cops inside a Krauszer’s Food Store in Hamden —was in the midst of jury selection Thursday when Cole changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

4 Cop Shoot-Out Jurors Picked, In Person

A quest began Tuesday to find six impartial jurors to decide the fate of a 34-year-old man who was shot in a confrontation with the police inside a convenience store. That quest began in Courtroom 6A of the state courthouse at 235 Church St. It was the first jury proceedings to be held in-person there since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Blocks From Gunfire, Rally Aims At Violence

Activists from throughout the state gathered in Dixwell Wednesday evening for a rally calling for an end to gun violence. The rally, organized by the group Connecticut Against Gun Violence, coincided with a push for a new statewide initiative — and with the latest nonfatal shooting of a teen in the neighborhood.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Tracey Leads Flock To The Mountaintop

The prospect of an almost vertical climb up East Rock didn’t faze New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. “If I can do it,” the 66-year-old vegan educator declared, “they can, too.”. Tracey chose to lead school employees and families up the hardest hike in East Rock Park on Wednesday...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Alleged Murderer’s Parents Show Support

Qinxuan Pan’s parents drove down from Massachusetts Tuesday to quietly show support for their incarcerated son, who appeared in court in person for the first time to face charges that he allegedly murdered Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. “It is sorry this happened,” Pan’s mom, Hong Huang, said after the...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

DuBois-Walton Slams Elicker On Policing

New Haven knows how to get violence back under control — even as it rises as well in other cities. Mayoral candidate Karen DuBois-Walton made that case as she rolled out a 21-point public-safety policy plan. “New Haven does not feel safe right now,” DuBois-Walton declared at a press conference...