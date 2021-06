Biglaw firms usually have a regimented way of doing business. Partners are often charged with managing clients and interacting with them to obtain information that is relevant to a representation. Partners then break up parts of the representation into projects and assign associates to complete the work. Of course, some firms use different methods of doling out work, and counsel or senior associates might also be involved in this process, but more senior lawyers are usually almost exclusively involved with connecting with clients at top firms. However, more Biglaw shops should encourage associates to communicate with clients directly in order to improve the representation and realize other benefits.