Maine State

Watch This Epic 1990’s Video Of The Iconic Fun-O-Rama Arcade in York Beach, Maine

By The Captain
Posted by 
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 5 days ago
With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, we thought we would get you fired up for Summer by looking back to some of the iconic summer places of Maine. We found this video from 1990 of the Fun-O-Rama arcade in beautiful York Beach, Maine. The tradition continues as Fun-O-Rama is opening back up this weekend!

