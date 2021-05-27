Cancel
Wyoming State

Wyoming just got $500M from Biden’s rescue plan. Now what?

By Oil City Staff
oilcity.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming received the first $500 million installment of its billion-dollar share of American Rescue Plan funds last week, setting the stage for a July special legislative session dedicated to appropriating the money. Now, the state’s elected officials just have to figure out how to spend it. Gov. Mark Gordon has...

oilcity.news
