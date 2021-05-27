How to watch the Sonic Central stream today
Later today Sega's Sonic Central event will be taking place, and if you're planning to tune in, here's when and how to watch it. We'll likely be seeing a range of Sonic games from Sega later today when the Sonic Central event takes place at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 5pm BST. The stream will be taking place on both the official Sonic Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. You can watch the stream embedded below or you can head over to the official channels.www.gamesradar.com