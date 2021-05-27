How to watch the Sonic Central stream today

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Since its debut in 2012, the Hotel Transylvania franchise has become one of the most popular animated properties, releasing a total of three films that were all major hits at the box office, further propelling the careers of Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, and Adam Sandler. And with the four installment from Sony Pictures Animation — Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — on the way, there’s never been a better time to go back and watch all the Hotel Transylvania movies streaming.