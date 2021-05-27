Cancel
How to watch the Sonic Central stream today

By Ben Bayliss
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Later today Sega's Sonic Central event will be taking place, and if you're planning to tune in, here's when and how to watch it. We'll likely be seeing a range of Sonic games from Sega later today when the Sonic Central event takes place at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 5pm BST. The stream will be taking place on both the official Sonic Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. You can watch the stream embedded below or you can head over to the official channels.

#Sonic Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Colors#Sega Games#Youtube Channel#Nintendo Games#Classic Games#Sonic Twitch#Ip#French#Sonic Collection#German#The Nintendo Wii#Skyrim#Cyberpunk 2077#Today#Youtube Channel#Classic Titles#Channels#Bst
