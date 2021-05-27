Cancel
Public Health

Statistics And The Pandemic

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There are three kinds of lies,” Mark Twain famously wrote. “Lies, damned lies, and statistics.” Too often, the COVID-19 crisis has lent support to the suspicions Twain’s bon mot expresses. Data is critical to fighting the pandemic, but cross-country comparisons have focused too much on the wrong sort. This has given some political leaders a strong incentive to downplay the pandemic, arguably contributing to millions of deaths.

