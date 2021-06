Famed for its Mother's Day Plant Sale, this year the Crystal Springs Rhododendrom Garden did it all online. The annual Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden Mothers' Day Plant Sale was one of the few Inner Southeast plant sales that actually took place in this time of social distancing. But for the second time in two years, the annual sale at the Rhododendron Garden was online on May 7, offering over 170 different varieties of species and hybrid rhododendrons for purchase. All proceeds, as always, directly supported the Garden. The biggest change this year was the smaller size of plants offered – about one-gallon size – which are less likely to bloom this year. The Garden hopes that by 2022 they will be able to return to their usual stock and in-person shopping. The Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.