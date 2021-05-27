Arts Centric

Helen (Trukositz) Nuxoll is the teacher, standing in back, of this group of students as they posed for this 1946 photo outside their one-room schoolhouse in the Mount Idaho School District No. 1 in Idaho County. Nuxoll had graduated in 1931 from Lewiston Normal School. The Mount Idaho School District was brought into the Grangeville School District several years later. Nuxoll saved the photo, taken by a photographer from Shira Studios in Grangeville, in a photo album, and her students’ names were written on the back. They are, front row from left: (unknown), Barbara Workman, Earl Wilson, Larry Case, Carol Sharp, Jerry Sharp, (unknown), Kaylyn Garten; second row: Lester Cash, Lonnie Cash, Jerry Brown, (first name unknown) Denham, Virginia Schmadeka, Jackie Egle, Wayne Turner; third row: Marjorie Cash, Mary Denham, Mary Jo Hass, Rose Cash, Norman Schmadeka, Lloyd Denham, Marshall Schmadeka. This photo was submitted by Helen’s son, Max Nuxoll of Lewiston, who reports his mother died in Grangeville in 2016 at age 104. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.