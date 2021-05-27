Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Arts Centric

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 12 days ago

Nonprofit raising money for Lewiston-Clarkston artists. The nonprofit LC Valley Artisans group is accepting donations to support Lewiston-Clarkston Valley artists. The group was formed to raise money to support creative people in the valley. Artists can use the funding to attend classes or retreats, or to buy time off from day jobs in favor of studio time. In 2019, $200 was awarded to artist Jaymee Laws, of Lewiston, who used the grant to pay for child care in order to complete a project for the YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston women’s shelter. The group’s fundraising efforts were put on hold by the pandemic in 2020.

Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Senior Meals

Senior meal sites at the Lewiston Community Center and at Valley Community Center in Clarkston have suspended their in-house meals because of COVID-19. Senior Round Table offers home delivery of meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as having lunches available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on those days at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. In accordance with the statewide public health order, all those picking up lunches in Clarkston are required to wear face masks.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

In the churches

——— The Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be live in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St. Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor. They were recently honored with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the Year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville. There is no cost to attend this nondenominational concert and it is recommend that attendees arrive early for best seating. All required social distancing practices will be observed.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Mark Moran’s Copper Chopper

For at least 54 of Mark Moran’s 60 years, he’s had a thing about motorcycles. “The freedom. Just the freedom that two wheels provide,” said Moran, of Lewiston, explaining his passion. “I’m just a motorcycle junkie. I just love them, and they’ve always been, like, a source of freedom and...
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Gladuation day at last

Sultan Almulla stood in front of a line of soon-to-be graduates with a beaming grin. He and his fellow students were preparing to file onto Harris Field on Friday morning for the first of a three-part, socially distanced commencement ceremony at Lewis-Clark State College. This one featured the school’s career...
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

‘I have a lot to be grateful for’

One of Mildred Channel’s fondest memories of her childhood in Clarkston in the 1920s was of the ice cream man driving through the neighborhood, ringing his bell to let the kids know he was there. “My brother and I would wait for him,” Channel said. “He had a horse-drawn cart....
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

On This Date

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest, facing its worst drought in decades, could see rolling blackouts this winter, a new report says. The Lewiston City Council is talking about giving itself a 90 percent pay raise — the first one since 1977 — and increasing the mayor's salary by two-thirds. May...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Breathe in the success

After presenting her aunt, Kelci Parker, with a bouquet of flowers Friday, Eva Martinez takes a smell. Families were gathered together outside Harris Field in Lewiston to celebrate the 2021 Lewis-Clark State College graduating class. Photo byAUGUST FRANK.
JobsLewiston Morning Tribune

Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Yes, Jennifer Walker, this pro lifer is celebrating. Also, I’m celebrating the decision to not teach racism in the public schools. Life matters. A single bad decision is not fixed by killing another human being. I believe the public schools still teach how babies are made. If you are not ready to be responsible, do not participate in that particular activity.
Orofino, IDPosted by
Orofino Dispatch

Orofino events calendar

1. Meaningful Change for Ourselves and the World - a talk on Christian Science; 2. TMT K-5th grades (3 credits); 3. Summer UIdaho Bound Lodging; 4. Phi Gamma Delta 101st Pig Dinner Weekend; 5. Supporting Student to Student Mathematical Discussions;
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

40 Years Ago

——— MOSCOW — A prominent Idaho farmer and rancher, Marv Wittman, of Lewiston, is among four persons who will receive honorary degrees today during the University of Idaho’s 86th annual commencement. The others are U.S. Sen. James McClure, William H. Kibbie of Salt Lake City, a construction industry pioneer, and...
Lewiston, IDkoze.com

United Way Day of Caring event Friday

A total of 20 volunteer teams will take part in service projects in Twin County United Way’s 24th Annual Day of Caring presented by Regence BlueShield of Idaho on Friday morning. Following a virtual kick-off welcome and message at 8:30 a.m., volunteers will begin their service at pre-determined nonprofit agency...
Lewiston, IDcityoflewiston.org

YOUTH DAY OF CARING 2021

225 Lewiston High School seniors cleaned up 18 areas of the city, filling over 75 bags with debris. This effort was in partnership with the City of Lewiston to help beautify our community.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho Humane Society: 'I found a baby bird, now what?'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society says springtime is nesting season for birds, and it is normal to see baby birds running around. "You've probably started seeing all the baby birds running around. Although some may seem lost or too young to be alone, mom is often nearby. We have started receiving an influx of calls from Good Samaritans worried about birds they think are distressed or injured. Although we appreciate people being on the lookout and wanting to help, it can take away from actual emergency calls if the animal is not in danger," a spokesperson said on Facebook.
Mccall, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

McCall lifts face mask order

——— McCALL — A face mask order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the city of McCall was lifted last week by the McCall City Council. The action means McCall is no longer under a mask order for the first time since July. The 4-1 vote came despite...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Happenings

Panel of journalists to recall Batt’s accomplishments. A panel of current and former Idaho journalists will discuss a new book about Phil Batt, Idaho’s 29th governor, at 12:30 TODAY in a virtual session sponsored by the University of Idaho’s Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium. The Zoom link is: bit.ly/3tD1NwT. The book, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,” is the result of a conversation between Batt and longtime Idaho journalist Rod Gramer, and was published this month by Caxton Press of Caldwell.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1946: Teacher, students and their one-room school

Helen (Trukositz) Nuxoll is the teacher, standing in back, of this group of students as they posed for this 1946 photo outside their one-room schoolhouse in the Mount Idaho School District No. 1 in Idaho County. Nuxoll had graduated in 1931 from Lewiston Normal School. The Mount Idaho School District was brought into the Grangeville School District several years later. Nuxoll saved the photo, taken by a photographer from Shira Studios in Grangeville, in a photo album, and her students’ names were written on the back. They are, front row from left: (unknown), Barbara Workman, Earl Wilson, Larry Case, Carol Sharp, Jerry Sharp, (unknown), Kaylyn Garten; second row: Lester Cash, Lonnie Cash, Jerry Brown, (first name unknown) Denham, Virginia Schmadeka, Jackie Egle, Wayne Turner; third row: Marjorie Cash, Mary Denham, Mary Jo Hass, Rose Cash, Norman Schmadeka, Lloyd Denham, Marshall Schmadeka. This photo was submitted by Helen’s son, Max Nuxoll of Lewiston, who reports his mother died in Grangeville in 2016 at age 104. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Officials, anglers mull pros, cons of two proposals

Here is how some members of the work group are viewing the proposals. Nick Gerhardt, an angler based in Kooskia who uses a variety of methods, including pulling plugs and swinging flies on the Clearwater River and bobber-and-jig on the South Fork of the Clearwater, prefers the first alternative. “I...