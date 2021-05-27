Will This Beloved New Hampshire Clam Bar Open This Summer?

Sometimes it seems like we lose sight of just what Memorial Day means in our country. When you think of Memorial Day, you think of the unofficial start of summer. You think a three-day weekend. You think of getting together with family and friends to grill, camp, fish, or go boating. You think of shopping with sales as the stores. There is a store in Maine that did not forget what Memorial Day means for us as a Nation and demonstrated that beautifully with one of their parking spaces.