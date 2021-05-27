Cancel
Swanton, OH

Swanton Memorial Day observance planned

By Swanton Enterprise
swantonenterprise.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day plans in Swanton will be similar to last year. The Honor Guard will be conducting a 21-gun salute at seven area cemeteries, the Veterans Memorial on Zeiter Way, and at the Doughboy Statue in Memorial Park. The Swanton American Legion post on Hallett Avenue will be hosting a...

www.swantonenterprise.com
