Swanton Memorial Day observance planned

Forty-five Four County Career Center students in Archbold were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the career center. There are a total of 68 students in the honor society for the 2020-21 school year. To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at FCCC, 95% attendance, and an excellent disciplinary record. NTHS has over 1,500 chapters worldwide. The ceremony can be viewed at www.fourcounty.net. Pictured are inducted members – front, from left – Emily Hines of Archbold, Laila Perez of Archbold, Alexis Gutierrez of Archbold, Matthew Pace of Delta, Sara Benoit of Delta – back, from left – Madison Marr of Delta, Saige Johnson of Wauseon, Sarai Gutierrez of Evergreen, Tori Johns of Archbold, Mason Stickley of Pettisville, Elixah Bustamante of Delta, Bryce Reeves of Delta, Derek Cobb of Evergreen, Paris Presnell of Evergreen, and Emma Vaculik of Evergreen.