Don’t be a d*ck!: How to be a good diner in a late-COVID world

Once in a while, it’s a day to eat at a diner. It’s there. It’s basic. It has what you want. And it’s at a price you can afford. That’s the nature of a diner in your neighborhood and probably where you used to go when you were a kid. So, this was a day we wanted to go back to a diner. We were limited where to go so we found something new. This was an upscale dinner, pure and simple. You come to Annadale Terrace in Staten Island and you can see that it’s a step above a traditional diner. It’s elegant, spacious and has a great atmosphere.