Don’t be a d*ck!: How to be a good diner in a late-COVID world
There are two kinds of customers in this world. The best of them are the over-tippers who drop 25 percent of their bill with no questions asked. And then there are… the others: Those who demand service, snap their fingers at servers for extra cups of ranch and more sweet tea. Perhaps they’ll ask for fresh lemons and turn their water into lemonade right there at the table. Rarely are those extras reflected in the gratuity.triad-city-beat.com