On July 15, households that qualify for the child tax credit will receive their first monthly advance payment of $300 per kid (age 5 and younger) or $250 per kid (age 6 to 17). With the combined payments over this year and next, each eligible dependent could bring you a total of $3,600 max. We'll tell you when to expect the rest of the payments in 2021 and how much to expect with the final payment in 2022.