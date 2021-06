This is an open letter to Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the medical officer of health with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. Over the past few months, we have noted numerous news articles and discussions from people worried that so-called vaccine passports would somehow be a discriminatory, unfair and illegal imposition on some people. Astonishingly, these remarks are made at a time when our governments are dealing with life-and-death COVID-19 concerns, control measures that are truly unprecedented, drastic peacetime abrogation of real civil rights, and far too many collateral deaths due to an overloaded health system.