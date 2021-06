FORT WORTH, Texas — The postseason for college beach volleyball is as selective as it gets. Only eight teams make it to the NCAA tournament. TCU became the first Texas school to step foot in the sand of Gulf Shores, Ala. But the No. 8 seed Horned Frogs ended the greatest season in program history when they fell to No. 1 UCLA (3-0) and No. 4 LSU (3-1) in the NCAA Championship.